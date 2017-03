People walk past a discount store in the Moore Street area of Dublin November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN The Irish debt agency is aiming to raise around 3 billion euros (£2.48 billion) from a 10-year syndicated bond issue, a source familiar with the transaction said on Monday.

The issue, Ireland's first return to debt markets following completion of an EU/IMF bailout last month, will take place in the "near future" the debt agency said on Monday.

"The guidance is for around 3 billion euros," the source said.

(Reporting by Sam Cage; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Janet Lawrence)