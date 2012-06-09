DUBLIN Ireland expects to resume borrowing on short-term debt markets this summer and longer-term by early next year, its debt agency said, as the country tries to avoid seeking a second international bailout when its first finishes at the end of 2013.

But it warned that current volatility in euro zone markets was unhelpful and a return to normal funding was dependent on events elsewhere in the euro zone.

Ireland plans to restart auctions of treasury bills "over (the) summer months," the National Treasury Management Agency said in a presentation for investors posted on its web site on Friday evening.

A return to longer-term debt markets, essential if Ireland is to avoid asking the European Union and International Monetary Fund for a second bailout, is planned for late in 2012 or early 2013, the presentation said. The agency also plans amortising bonds targeted at Irish pension funds, it said.

Analysts have said Ireland might seek a quick return to short-term markets following the approval of a referendum on the EU fiscal treaty at the end of May, but uncertainty about a Greek election on June 17 - where voters might reject the terms of their bailout - could delay Ireland's first issue.

A return to a "more normal funding cycle" is subject to market conditions in the euro area, the NTMA said.

"Current market turbulence is unhelpful and many questions about euro area crisis resolution remain unanswered," it said.

In the Irish presentation, the NTMA said the National Asset Management Agency, which it helps to manage, has approved the sale of over 8.9 billion euros (7.1 billion pounds) of assets as of April 30. The agency's chairman said in March that sales of 7 billion euros had been approved.

Created to purge Irish banks of 74 billion euros of property-related loans, NAMA is one of the world's largest property groups having acquired assets ranging from London skyscrapers to Irish farmland. It paid 31 billion euros for its portfolio and it plans to pay off at least 7.5 billion of its debts by the end of next year.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)