DUBLIN Ireland will issue between 6 and 10 billion euros (4.4 and 7.34 billion pounds) of long-term debt in 2016, the debt agency said on Tuesday, as it seeks to continue to fund the state's borrowing requirements well in advance.

Ireland is already funded for 2016, having raised 13 billion euros this year out of its guided range of 12 to 15 billion, much of it at record low interest rates buoyed by the country's recovering economy and European Central Bank quantitative easing.

The smaller target for 2016 is due to fewer bond redemptions and a lower government budget deficit to fill.

