DUBLIN Ireland will auction 500 million euros (400 million pounds) of treasury bills on Thursday, extending the duration of its short term debt sales to six months after issuing three-month paper at a yield of zero percent in September.

Ireland, which has stuck to three-month auctions since resuming regular treasury bill sales in 2012, sold 15-year debt at a record low this month and is fully pre-funded to the end of 2015.

September's treasury bill auction was the first time ever Ireland sold debt at a yield of zero percent.

