DUBLIN Ireland's debt agency anticipates issuing debut inflation-linked and dollar-denominated bonds by the end of the decade as it seeks to diversify the type of paper it offers, its head of funding said on Friday.

The National Treasury Management (NTMA) has long considered entering the dollar markets and launching its first inflation-linked bonds, but a recent relatively modest level of issuance has left little opportunity to offer a broader range of debt.

Ireland is fully funded for this year and since January has raised almost 5 billion euros out of a guided range of 6 billion to 10 billion euros to finance the state into 2017. Redemptions, however, ramp up significantly in 2019 and 2020.

"Our focus has to be the benchmark curve and liquidity, and while supply is limited it is difficult to look at other products. But we would see inflation-linked and dollar bonds being part of our portfolio of debt in the medium term," NTMA Director of Funding Frank O'Connor told reporters.

"The redemption needs at the end of the decade produce the potential opportunity for dollar and inflation-linked bonds. You would be looking at 2019, 2020 or perhaps the latter part of 2018."

Tighter regulation has increased interest in inflation-linked bonds, or "linkers", from the likes of pension funds and insurers, although low inflation expectations in the euro zone have tempered market demand.

O'Connor said that if it has the capacity, the NTMA would like to issue two inflation-linked bonds across two different maturities rather that just one line which it would tap in any further issuance.

With its economy growing faster than any other in Europe and the bond market supported by European Central Bank asset purchases, Ireland has been concentrating on issuing longer-dated debt at progressively lower rates over the past year.

The NTMA issued 100-year debt for the first time last month, raising 100 million euros via a private placement at a yield of just 2.35 percent.

"We're not chasing private placements but it could be that the 100-year transaction generates more reverse inquiries. We will be open to inquiries but any issuance will be modest in size as we continue to focus on benchmark issuance," O'Connor said.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)