DUBLIN Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has stopped providing repurchase facilities for bonds with less than 18 months to maturity, it said on Thursday.

The debt management agency had been offering additional liquidity facilities for bonds with shorter maturities when markets became volatile last year but the agency's deputy head of funding told Reuters it was withdrawing such facilities.

"When any bond comes up to 18-month maturity we won't provide repo facilities for it," Anthony Linehan said.

"We did last year for a bit when the markets were hit by turmoil but we have gone back to the normal route, this would have always been the way before."

"It would be unusual to provide repo for a bond close to maturity."

The agency emailed Irish primary dealers on Aug 24 telling them it was scrapping repo facilities for securities with less than 18 months to maturity. It also said it was stopping repo facilities for a 3.9 percent bond due in March.

Ireland's two-year borrowing costs are currently around 9.6 percent down from a high of 24 percent hit in mid-July.

