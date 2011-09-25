WASHINGTON Ireland's government is optimistic the country can return to borrow on markets in mid-2013 as planned despite the recent turmoil, the country's finance minister said on Sunday.

"We are determined to return to market funding as soon as possible," Michael Noonan said in a speech at the meeting of the International Institute of Finance in Washington.

"I see the reduction in our bond yields over the difficult summer months as a strong endorsement of the government's policies," he said.

Noonan said the National Treasury Management Agency may first test the market situation next year.

"I would hope that they will put a toe in the water by next summer to see what the possibilities are, what the pricing will be," he said. "The plan is to be back in there my mid-2013."

Noonan said recent news had been encouraging.

"In spite of the severe global pressures, recent economic data shows that Ireland has returned to significant levels of growth," Noonan said, adding that the current global slowdown posed a risk to the economy.

Ireland's economy grew 1.6 percent in the second quarter, marking the first time in five years it had achieved two straight quarters of growth.

Noonan also noted the progress with the restructuring of its banking system. "We have made significant progress and we are ahead of our targets," he said.

The bank resolution company was progressing with the sale of its $9.2 billion US commercial property loan portfolio, despite the ongoing turbulence in the markets, he said.

"I am happy to say that the deposit position of the Irish covered banks has also stabilized," he said. "I'm informed that August and September have been fairly good months for flows within the banking system, which is reassuring given it was a period of great strain for European and international markets."

Noonan said the country would not go ahead with its demands to impose losses on senior bondholders in Anglo Irish Bank without the consent of the European Central Bank.

The ECB has warned against such a move because of contagion risks.

(Reporting by David Clarke and Sven Egenter; Editing by Neil Stempleman)