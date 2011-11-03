DUBLIN Ireland would like to see the burden of its debt cut by between 15 billion (12.8 billion pound) and 20 billion (17.1 billion pound) euros, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.

Ireland is currently trying to negotiate with European partners to cut the cost of bailing out its banks by tapping cheaper loans from the euro zone's rescue fund.

"While I can't tell you it will happen. I will tell you there is a process in place," Michael Noonan said in a speech in Dublin.

He added that Ireland would have been in extreme difficulty had it not managed to get a cut in the cost of its European bailout over the summer.

