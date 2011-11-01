DUBLIN Ireland's general government gross debt was 144.4 billion euros (124.1 billion pounds) at the end of 2010, 3.6 billion euros less than previously reported due to an accounting error, the central statistics office said on Monday.

As a result, the ratio of general government gross debt to gross domestic product was 92.6 percent rather than the 94.9 percent, the statistics office said.

The mistake was the result of a change in how loans from the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) to the Housing Finance Agency (HFA) were accounted for.

General government gross debt is defined by EU regulations as the total gross debt owed by all government bodies to third parties outside of government.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Ron Askew)