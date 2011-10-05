DUBLIN Ireland is sticking to next year's budget deficit target, which it agrees with the International Monetary Fund it can hit without the need for radical new fiscal measures.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan told parliament on Wednesday the deficit target of 8.6 percent of economic output was still in force, though the level of fiscal adjustment required to meet that goal was still under discussion due to weaker growth prospects for 2012.

"The 8.6 (percent) is the target in the programme and that is the target we are working towards in our preparation for the budget," Noonan said.

The IMF said on Wednesday that Ireland did not need to take radical extra steps

By contrast, last month the ECB's outgoing chief economist, Juergen Stark, said Dublin should accelerate its austerity measures and break a pledge not to cut public sector pay again.

Noonan said his department would need to reduce its GDP forecast for 2012 and would likely have to factor in lower-than-expected sales tax returns when calculating how large a fiscal adjustment was needed to cut the gap to 8.6 percent from an estimated 10 percent this year.

Noonan has previously said an adjustment of at least 3.6 billion euros (£3.1 billion) would be necessary.

Ireland's department of finance forecasts 2012 GDP growth of 2.5 percent compared to 1.65 percent in the latest Reuters poll.

Noonan said on average, a 1 percentage point cut in GDP translated into a loss of revenue of 800 million euros.

NO GREEK DEFAULT

Noonan said Europe would prevent Greece from default and signalled a deal would be reached within the next few weeks.

"I don't expect Greece to default," he said. "Do I think that Greece will eventually be protected from the worst elements of what is happening now? Yes, I do."

In addition to dealing with Greece, Noonan said Europe needed to create a firewall to prevent contagion from Athens affecting other countries and the bloc also needed to recapitalise weak banks in the region, possibly spending over 100 billion euros doing so.

"The IMF said 200 billion was required. I don't know whether it will go that high or not, but my own view is that well in excess of 100 (billion) is required."

Ireland put a 70 billion euros bill on recapitalising its banks, most of it paid for by taxpayers.

Noonan said the total cost of promissory notes used to finance the bulk of the bailout for shuttered lenders Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building Society would cost around 47 billion euros, including an interest cost of around 17 billion. The capital sum is over 30 billion euros.

Repayments started this year and will stretch out for 20 years.

"The final payment on the promissory note of around 0.1 billion will be made on the 31st March 2031," Noonan said.

Ireland has poured 29 billion euros into Anglo Irish, the poster child for the reckless lending that sparked the country's financial crisis, of which 25 billion euros was via promissory notes, a sort of IOU.

Noonan is lobbying European partners to use the euro zone's bailout fund to cut the cost of the notes. He wants to use cheaper borrowings from the fund to pay off the outstanding amount owed and repay the fund over a longer time frame.

