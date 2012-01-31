DUBLIN The annual rate of decline in deposits by the Irish private sector slowed to 7.3 percent in December from 9 percent the previous month as generous interest rate offers on longer-term deposits attracted demand, data showed on Tuesday.

While Irish consumers, companies and pension funds pulled large amounts of cash out of Irish-based banks before the signing of an EU/IMF bailout in 2010, deposits have stabilised in recent months and the central bank said Irish resident private-sector deposits rose 108 million euros in December.

Overall, Irish resident deposits at Ireland's state-supported banks - Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I), Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I) and permanent tsb IPM.I - fell by 3.4 billion euros in December from the previous month, hit by a 4.6 billion euros outflow of deposits from other banks.

Deposits from Irish companies and households rose by 1 billion euros in the period.

Ireland's banks remain dependent on emergency funding from the European Central Bank in the wake of the large deposit outflows and are under pressure to cut their balance sheets to end this dependence.

Overall, banks based in Ireland had nearly 108.4 billion euros of outstanding loans with the ECB at the end of December, of which just under 72 billion euros were held by banks servicing the local economy such as Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish, up from 73 billion euros the previous month.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Carmel Crimmins/Ruth Pitchford)