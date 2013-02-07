FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
DUBLIN The European Central Bank has approved a deal to ease the burden of Ireland's bank debt, a source close to the talks said, saying that was the implication of an oblique statement by bank chief Mario Draghi on Thursday.
Draghi told the ECB's monthly news conference: "On Ireland, there wasn't a decision to take, we, the governing council, unanimously took note of the Irish operation...We don't want to enter into the details of the swap."
He repeatedly declined to elaborate and referred reporters to the Irish government and Irish central bank for details.
The source told Reuters that his comments indicated that the monetary authority had unanimously backed Ireland's plan.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.