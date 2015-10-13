FTSE dips as Fed minutes, financials weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
DUBLIN Ireland is to extend a levy on the country's banks that yields 150 million euros (112 million pounds) per year for an extra five years to 2021, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in his budget speech on Tuesday.
Noonan said there would be a review of the methods used to calculate the levy, which was introduced for a three-year period in 2014. But he said he expected it would still bring in 750 million euros over extra the five-year period.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Pravin Char)
LONDON Ryanair , Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as it fears the lack of clarity over Brexit will cause major travel disruption and hit demand.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion (115 billion pound) takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.