HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
DUBLIN Ireland's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it expected its budget deficit to be around 0.9 percent in 2016, in line with the last official forecast in October but weaker than Finance Minister Michael Noonan suggested in comments last month.
"Budget 2017 forecast a General Government Deficit for 2016 of 0.9 percent of GDP. The exchequer figures for end-2016, released today, support that forecast," the ministry said in a statement. The 2015 deficit was 1.9 percent.
Noonan last month told journalists that the deficit could fall as low as 0.7 or 0.8 percent if tax receipts were strong enough, but December's tax returns published earlier on Wednesday were weaker than forecast.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.