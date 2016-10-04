Painted monetary symbols are seen on a wall in Dublin city centre October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland is on track to meet its year-end budget deficit forecast of 0.9 percent of gross domestic product, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

Ireland collected 1.5 percent more tax than expected in the first nine months of the year and finance ministry official John Palmer told journalists the exchequer performance indicated the country would meet the deficit forecast.

Palmer also said that better than expected VAT returns for September indicated that there had been no fall in retail sales due to possible increases in shoppers travelling to Northern Ireland to take advantage of a fall in the value of sterling.

