DUBLIN Ireland's exchequer recorded a rare surplus in January following the government's sale of 1 billion euros (889.1 million pounds) of debt in part state-owned Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I), the country's finance ministry said on Monday.

The sale of the contingent capital notes at a slight premium last month swung the government's coffers to a surplus of 704 million euros compared to a deficit of 394 million a year earlier.

The surplus will only be temporary as Ireland forecast in December that its budget deficit would come in at 7.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of this year, still among the highest in Europe.

