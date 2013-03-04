DUBLIN Ireland's deficit shrank in February compared to the same time last year after income of around 1 billion euros (861.8 million pounds) from the sale of Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) debt boosted revenues, the country's finance ministry said on Monday.

The exchequer recorded a deficit of 936 million euros at the end of February compared with a deficit of 2.07 billion at the same time last year.

Taxes collected in the year to end-February were down 1.3 percent year on year, in part due to the reclassification of income taxes which inflated the tax take last year, and delayed corporation tax payments.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Toby Chopra)