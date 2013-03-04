European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
DUBLIN Ireland's deficit shrank in February compared to the same time last year after income of around 1 billion euros (861.8 million pounds) from the sale of Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) debt boosted revenues, the country's finance ministry said on Monday.
The exchequer recorded a deficit of 936 million euros at the end of February compared with a deficit of 2.07 billion at the same time last year.
Taxes collected in the year to end-February were down 1.3 percent year on year, in part due to the reclassification of income taxes which inflated the tax take last year, and delayed corporation tax payments.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Toby Chopra)
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.