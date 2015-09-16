DUBLIN Ireland's plans to cut taxes and increase spending by up to 1.5 billion euros next year are prudent economic policy and may not break European Union rules, the country's independent fiscal watchdog said on Thursday.

Earlier this year the Fiscal Advisory Council warned the expansionary budget risked breaking EU-imposed fiscal rules and repeating past mistakes.

However after the economy grew by 7 percent in the first half of the year, the fiscal council said on Thursday Ireland could now make the required 0.6 percent improvement in its structural deficit, the measure which strips out the effects of the economic cycle.

"Given recent data revisions, the proposed 1.2 to 1.5-billion euro package may be consistent with achieving the required 0.6 percent reduction in the structural deficit," the council said in its pre-budget statement.

"Weighing these factors, and on the basis that it meets full compliance with the rules, the proposed package is within the range of prudent policies from an economic perspective."

Finance Minister Michael Noonan will on Oct. 13 announce the details of the 2016 budget, the last before his coalition government seeks re-election early next year.

Ireland has consistently beaten targets to cut a budget deficit that ballooned during its debt crisis and forecasts that the deficit will fall to 2.3 percent of annual output this year, well below an EU target of 3 percent for the end of 2015.

Under the EU-rules, it must eliminate the deficit by 2018.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Andrew Roche)