DUBLIN Ireland's plan for a late-year spending splurge equal to tax cuts and additional spending due next year has echoes of the ill-fated policies of the past, the country's independent fiscal watchdog said on Wednesday.

Ireland outlined plans on Tuesday to cut taxes and boost spending by 1.5 billion euros next year, or about 0.75 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Ireland's Fiscal Advisory Council originally described these expansionary measures as prudent given the newly booming economy.

But the government unexpectedly announced at the weekend that it would also spend two-thirds of an estimated 2.3 billion euro tax windfall for 2015 by the end of this year.

This would sidestep European Union fiscal rules that would halt such action from next year and effectively boost the planned expansion for 2016.

Council chairman John McHale told Irish national broadcaster RTE that the anticipated tax windfall should go to bring the deficit down further rather than funding spending commitments that will carry through for future years.

"Unfortunately there are some echoes of mistakes we have made in the past. Given the growth in the economy, it now really looks too expansionary so unfortunately we do have to revise that positive assessment that we gave before," he said.

"There are some questions about the formal compliance with the requirements of the fiscal rules, both European and national. It completely undermines the government's own multi-annual expenditure ceilings."

The government, which will still comfortably cut its deficit below the EU target of 3 percent of GDP this year, had flagged the need for some added spending, although monthly exchequer figures had only shown pressures in the health service.

McHale said allowing other departments to overspend this year was a boost that an economy set to grow by over 6 percent did not need. Political opponents have accused the government of trying to "buy votes" ahead of elections next year.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan defended the spending plans in his response to McHale on RTE.

"I'd be pulling back if there was a danger of overheating but if you have unemployment at 9.4 percent, a lot of land unbuilt on when people need houses and when you have a lot of money in the system not being drawn down for investment, there is a lot of spare capacity in this economy," he said.

"Until that spare capacity is used up, I don't think we need fear overheating but we'll watch it very carefully and I'll listen to the fiscal council. Overall, I agree with the general thrust of their advice, be cautious, don't take big risks."

