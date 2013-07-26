DUBLIN Ireland's central bank cut its growth forecasts for the country on Friday, citing sluggish exports and a deeper contraction in consumer spending, and said the government should stick rigidly to its austerity plans.

The bank said it expects gross domestic product to grow 0.7 percent in 2013 rather than the 1.2 percent it forecast three months ago. A poll of Reuters economists last week forecast growth of 0.8 percent.

Bailed out in late 2010, Ireland has been one of the few euro zone economies to grow in the past two years and is held up by European leaders as the continent's best chance for a bailout success story.

But data last month showed the country had fallen into recession for the first time since 2009 as exports proved weaker than expected and with domestic demand patchy.

The central bank said exports would grow by 1 percent this year, less than an earlier forecast of 2.5 percent, while personal consumption would contract by 0.5 percent.

Weak consumption and exports "are likely to constrain the pace of recovery in the economy for the remainder of the year," the central bank said in its quarterly economic report.

The government is still on target to meet its 7.5 percent deficit target for the year, but should resist the temptation to ease back on its fiscal adjustment plans, the report said.

"While the weakening of growth prospects poses risks, it is important that no slippage vis-à-vis the target for 2013 is allowed," it said.

The bank said more needed to be achieved on addressing mortgage arrears, saying realism and an "openness to innovative approaches" was needed from all sides.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)