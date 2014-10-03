DUBLIN Ireland's central bank increased its economic growth forecast for 2014 to 4.5 percent from 2.5 percent on Friday, raising it in line with the government which it warned against fully easing up on austerity in the upcoming budget.

The government upped its forecast for gross domestic product growth this year to 4.7 percent, far more than much of Europe, after recent data showed an expansion of 7.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter following two years of scant growth.

The central bank said the latest year-on-year headline growth rate overstated the scale of the improvement in economic performance, but that a range of other data indicates that the recovery has strengthened and is becoming more balanced.

It said the economy would grow by 3.4 percent next year, compared a previous estimate of 3.3 percent as export growth returns to a more familiar level of just over 5 percent from the 7.3 percent forecast for 2014.

The government has said the upturn in the economy, which has been matched by better-than-expected tax receipts, will allow it to avoid any new tax hikes or spending cuts in the Oct. 14 budget. It had initially pencilled in 2 billion euros (1.55 billion pounds) worth of cuts for next year.

The central bank has urged caution throughout the year as the picture improved and said on Friday that bringing the budget deficit comfortably below the EU target of 3 percent of GDP in 2015 by doing more than the minimum necessary would provide an important buffer to guard against adverse shocks

"In the absence of external oversight, markets will look more closely to ensure that Ireland continues to build on the achievements of recent years," the central bank said in its quarterly bulletin.

"In the short-term, it would be advisable to take advantage of temporary revenue surges to reduce debt more quickly, thereby easing the vulnerability that continues to result from the overhang of indebtedness."

