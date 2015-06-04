DUBLIN Irish consumer sentiment was broadly unchanged for the third month in a row in May as caution about household finances offset growing optimism for the economic outlook and jobs, a survey showed on Thursday.

Ireland's economy grew faster than any other in the European Union last year and momentum has remained strong with data last week showing retail sales rising by the fastest annual rate since the financial crisis began in 2008..

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index, which hit a nine-year high of 101.1 in January, stood at 98.5 in May compared to 98.7 in April.

"At current levels the sentiment index is pointing to a fairly healthy upturn in the economy as a whole," said KBC chief economist Austin Hughes.

"However, the details continue to highlight an important disconnect between very positive 'macro' conditions and a consumer who remains concerned about a lack of improvement in household spending power."

Ireland's ruling coalition has pinned its hopes of re-election early next year on voters starting to feel the benefits of the recovery and has pledged to cut taxes and increase spending for a second successive year in 2016.

Of the five main elements of the survey, the three relating to consumers' own financial circumstances and spending plans declined while the two that improved related to the outlook for the economy and for jobs.

