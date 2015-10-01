Shoppers buy Fruit and Vegetables from market stalls, on the north side of Dublin, Ireland October 2nd, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Irish consumer sentiment edged fractionally lower in September, a survey showed on Thursday, as booming economic growth only gradually filters into people's pockets.

Data released last month showed the economy grew by 7 percent in the first half of the year and the government has hiked its growth forecast for 2015 ahead of an Oct. 13 budget in which it plans to cut personal taxes and increase spending.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 100.6 from 101.1 in August, a change the compilers said was not regarded as statistically significant. The index has fallen from a nine-year high of 102.8 hit in June.

"The sentiment reading should still be regarded as fairly healthy but it also emphasises ongoing concerns facing the average Irish consumer," KBC chief economist Austin Hughes said.

"The more downbeat assessment of personal finances by Irish consumers may simply reflect a continuing gap between strong economic indicators and what for many continues to be a struggle to make ends meet."

Hughes said the survey showed consumers' view of the economic outlook rose slightly against a backdrop of weaker confidence readings in a range of other countries amid concerns over the global economy.

They downgraded their assessment of how their personal finances had evolved over the past year, however, and how they expected them to develop over the next twelve months.

Consumer sentiment has hovered around the same level all year ahead of elections due to be called in the next six months in which Prime Minister Enda Kenny will seek re-election on the back of the improved economic outlook.

