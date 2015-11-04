DUBLIN Irish consumer sentiment improved in October, but remained short of the nine-year high achieved in June, a survey published on Wednesday showed, weeks after the government announced another round of tax cuts and increased spending.

With the economy set to grow by over 6 percent this year and remain the best performing in Europe for a third successive year in 2016, the government is hoping more tax cuts and spending on services will help filter the recovery into people's pockets.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index improved to 101.3 in October from 100.6 in September, but short of the nine-year high of 102.8 hit in June.

"A solidly rising trend has given way to flatter readings that suggest consumers are a little more uncertain about the outlook for the next twelve months," KBC chief economist Austin Hughes said, citing concerns about global economic growth.

"The mood of Irish consumers remains cautiously optimistic if notably less exuberant than might be implied by measures such as GDP growth," he said.

