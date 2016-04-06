DUBLIN Irish consumer sentiment posted its largest fall in 17 months in March, a survey showed on Wednesday, citing concerns about a domestic political stalemate and a possible British exit from the European Union among key factors.

Ireland's coalition was ousted in an election on Feb. 26 and a possible deal between the two largest parties to cooperate on forming a government appears weeks away, while major trading partner Britain is to vote on its future in the EU on June 23.

The fall also echoes weakness in similar surveys in Europe and the United States.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 100.6 in March from 105.8 in February to hit its lowest in six months. The survey's three-month moving average fell for the first time since September.

While Ireland's economy is set to grow faster than any other in Europe for the third successive year, KBC chief economist Austin Hughes said the drop in sentiment makes clear that a "fear factor" is strong among consumers.

The survey showed more positive than negative responses for all five main elements that contribute to the overall reading but the economic outlook for the next twelve months posted the weakest figure.

"Irish consumers are generally confident about their economic circumstances. However, the scale of the pullback in sentiment in March again underlines how tentative the improvement in these circumstances is for many," Hughes said.

"The darker mood of Irish consumers last month likely reflects the prospect of a prolonged period of domestic political uncertainty."

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)