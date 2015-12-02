DUBLIN Ireland will take in a record 7 billion euros (£4.96 billion) in corporation tax this year and has budgeted for less next year even though tax collectors expect much of this year's surge to be repeated, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.

Corporation tax accounted for more than three-quarters of a near 3 billion euros surplus at the end of November and will exceed the annual peak of 6.7 billion collected in 2006, before Ireland's financial crisis.

"By the end of this year we will have collected about 7 billion euros of corporate tax. We're quite prudent in our forecasts, the figure I've put in for the 2016 budget is 525 million less than what we collect in corporation tax this year," Noonan told national broadcaster RTE.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones)