DUBLIN Loans to Irish households fell 4.5 percent in May, the sharpest monthly decline since December 2010, just a month after Ireland entered its EU/IMF bailout, data from Ireland's central bank showed on Friday.

The dip in May, which compared to a 4.3 percent fall in April, was again mainly driven by a decrease in loans for house purchase, which fell 322 million euros or 2.1 percent. Lending for consumption dropped by 82 million, a 12.2 percent decline.

Separate data on Thursday showed that Ireland's economy slid into recession late last year and continued to contract sharply in early 2013, just months before it is due to exit its EU/IMF bailout programme.

