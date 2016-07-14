DUBLIN Ireland is not predisposed to issuing longer term debt just because yields are low and it is comfortable with its maturity profile, the head of its debt agency said on Thursday.

The National Treasury Management agency last year issued its first 30-year bond and this year raised 100 million euros (£83.4 million) of 100-year debt. But most of the 5.5 billion euros of debt it has raised so far this year has been 10-year bonds.

"Having lengthened the maturity to the extent that we have, we are very comfortable with the profile we have right now," Conor O'Kelly, chief executive of the National Treasury Management Agency told a news conference.

"I don't think we'd necessarily be predisposed to go longer just for the sake of it and that gives us the ultimate flexibility," he said.

