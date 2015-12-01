Oil prices dip as oversupply concerns linger
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Friday as ongoing concerns about oversupply outweighed an OPEC-led production cut and strong refinery activity.
DUBLIN Ireland's finance minister on Tuesday slashed his forecast for its year-end budget deficit to 1.7 percent of gross domestic product from 2.1 percent, after tax collections in November beat forecasts by 470 million euros.
Earlier this year the government forecast a budget deficit of 2.7 percent of GDP, but a combination of a booming economy and a surge in corporation tax paid by multinationals changed
that forecast, Michael Noonan told a parliamentary committee.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
SEOUL South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd forecast on Friday its best quarterly profit in more than three years in the January-March period, beating expectations on the back of robust demand for memory chips.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion (115 billion pound) takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.