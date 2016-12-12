Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
DUBLIN Ireland's budget deficit may fall as low as 0.7 percent this year, down from an earlier forecast of 0.9 percent, thanks to strong tax revenues, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Monday.
The deficit will fall to at least as low as 0.8 percent and possibly 0.7 percent, Noonan told journalists on the sidelines of a book launch in Dublin, his spokesman said. The budget deficit was 2.3 percent last year, down from a peak of 14 percent in 2009.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Andrew Roche)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.