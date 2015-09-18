DUBLIN Ireland's budget deficit will fall to between 1.5 and 1.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of next year after the government introduces its expansionary budget for 2016 next month, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.

Ireland plans to cut taxes and increase spending by up to 1.5 billion euros in 2016 and Noonan's department had forecast in April that the deficit would fall to 1.7 percent next year.

"We'll have the deficit down to 1.5 percent, 1.6, 1.7, something like that, after the budget. We'll have the debt well below 100 (percent of GDP). These are very important progressions," Noonan told national broadcaster RTE.

