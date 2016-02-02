DUBLIN Ireland's unemployment rate fell to 8.6 percent in January from 8.8 percent a month earlier, the central statistics office said on Tuesday, a boost for Prime Minister Enda Kenny as he prepares to call parliamentary elections for later this month.

Employment has increased strongly since the jobless rate hit a high of 15.1 percent in early 2012 when Ireland was midway through a three-year international bailout, and has fallen from 10.1 percent a year ago amid a broadening economic recovery.

Kenny will dissolve parliament on Wednesday and is expected to call the election for Feb. 26, a government source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)