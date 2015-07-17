Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
DUBLIN Ireland's economy may grow slightly more than the 4 percent forecast by government for this year, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.
Ireland's economy grew by 4.8 percent last year, its best performance since 2007 and the fastest growth in the European Union as the country continued to rebound from a debt crisis that forced it to seek an international bailout five years ago.
Economic indicators have been strong so far this year, with retail sales up sharply, unemployment dipping below 10 percent and consumer sentiment at a nine-year high.
"The growth projections are good, we've the highest growth rates in Europe and we'll grow by 4 percent or a little bit more this year," Noonan told a conference.
Noonan's department nudged up its growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016 when it last revised its forecasts in April.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
LONDON BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million (9 million pounds), the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.