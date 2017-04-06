China's Fosun joins bid battle for Faberge owner Gemfields
China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds.
DUBLIN There is no sign that upward pressure on house prices in Ireland will ease in the near term, the chief economist of the Irish Central Bank said on Thursday.
Residential property prices rose by 7.9 percent in the year to January and the rising cost of housing in the country's main cities has become a major political issue.
"Demand is strong and supply response is weak and that obviously is putting upward pressure on house prices and it's very hard to see that would diminish very quickly in the near term," Gabriel Fagan told journalists at a briefing in Dublin, citing forecasts to the end of 2018.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)
China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds.
LONDON British housebuilder Bellway said demand for its homes did not slow in the run-up to a June 8 national election, bucking a trend which generally sees some buyers put off purchases ahead of the uncertainty of a vote.
LONDON Sterling handed back early gains to trade lower on Wednesday after a reading of UK wages missed forecasts and a report that a deal needed to form a government could be delayed until next week.