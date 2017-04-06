A crane is seen behind a row of residential properties in the Capital Dock area of Dublin, Ireland December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN There is no sign that upward pressure on house prices in Ireland will ease in the near term, the chief economist of the Irish Central Bank said on Thursday.

Residential property prices rose by 7.9 percent in the year to January and the rising cost of housing in the country's main cities has become a major political issue.

"Demand is strong and supply response is weak and that obviously is putting upward pressure on house prices and it's very hard to see that would diminish very quickly in the near term," Gabriel Fagan told journalists at a briefing in Dublin, citing forecasts to the end of 2018.

