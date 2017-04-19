FILE PHOTO: A crane is seen behind a row of residential properties in the Capital Dock area of Dublin, Ireland, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

DUBLIN Irish residential property prices posted their fastest annual growth in almost two years in February, lifted by sharp increases outside the capital Dublin, the state statistics agency said on Wednesday.

House price growth has begun to accelerate again in recent months amid a sharp lack of supply following a recovery from a property crash. An easing of central bank lending rules and a new government subsidy has seen mortgage approvals surge.

Residential property prices nationally were 10.7 percent higher in February than a year ago, the fastest growth rate since May 2015. Prices in Dublin were up 8.3 percent compared to an increase of 13.2 percent in the rest of the country.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)