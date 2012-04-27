DUBLIN Ireland's government debt will peak a percentage point higher than previously expected next year after Dublin cut its growth forecasts for 2012 on Friday and also trimmed its outlook for next year.

Dublin's success in cutting the largest budget deficit in Europe and shrinking its banks have distinguished it from fellow euro bailout recipients Greece and Portugal but it desperately needs consistent growth to eat into a debt pile now set to peak at 120.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year.

The government said GDP would increase by 0.7 percent this year and not 1.3 percent as previously forecast due to further damaging effects from a slowdown in Ireland's trading partners that has already dragged the country back into recession.

That was the third downward revision in as many updates over the past 12 months and economists said that the government could ill afford a repeat of this cycle after it trimmed its 2013 GDP forecasts to 2.2 percent from 2.4 percent.

"This continues a pattern whereby growth is always coming next year and never this year and that was the case in 2010, 2011 and 2012. I would say however that like the government, the financial markets also expect a decent economic recovery in 2013," said Eoin Fahy, economist at Kleinwort Benson Investors.

"But if growth was to turn out like last year or this year, then you are getting into dangerous territory where your debt is on the wrong side of 120 percent of GDP. Even at that though, you should still be able to show a steady downward trajectory."

The IMF, one of Ireland's so-called 'Troika' of lenders, warned it March that Ireland's debt would reach 138 percent of GDP by 2016 if growth were to stagnate.

However it predicts that GDP will grow by 2 percent next year after a 0.5 percent uplift this year, a touch more positive than the 1.5 percent predicted for 2013 by 26 Irish and European economists surveyed by Reuters this week.

The country's finance ministry said the "robust and more sustainable growth foreseen" would reduce Ireland's debt-to-GDP ratio to 119.5 percent in 2014 and 117.4 percent in 2015 as prudent budgetary measures continued to be implemented.

The ministry also still sees the economy growing by 3 percent in 2013 and 2014 after a prolonged fall in domestic demand finally bottoms out.

However private consumption will fall by more than previously thought this year with Gross National Product (GNP) forecast to decrease by 0.2 percent, and not the 0.7 percent rise expected in December.

GNP is seen by some economists as a more accurate indicator of the state of the underlying economy because it strips out the earnings of Ireland's large multinational sector.

UNUSUALLY LARGE NUMBER OF RISKS

The finance ministry, which reiterated that, conditions permitting, it would return to long term debt markets later this year, also repeated a warning that given the high degree of uncertainty at present, Ireland's growth outlook was subject to an unusually large number of risks.

It pointed renewed sovereign stress in the euro area and its potential spill-over effects to the real economy as a key concern, as well as and the economic impact of Ireland's austerity drive that still has at least four years to run.

It also highlighted that were the global economy to grow a percentage point slower than expected, then Irish growth forecasts would be reduced by 0.9 percent this year and 1.5 percent next given the export-orientated nature of the economy.

Separately, ratings agency Standard & Poor's managing director of sovereign ratings Moritz Kraemer told Reuters television that the possibility of Irish voters rejecting the EU's new fiscal treaty in a referendum next month was credit negative and a "flashpoint" for the euro zone.

The government said the downward revisions will not affect its budget deficit reduction targets, principally because it has given itself a headstart by beating the target for 2011 by more than a percentage point.

Ireland's finance minister Michael Noonan said the country remained committed to reducing the deficit to under 3 percent by 2015 from an underlying figure of 9.4 percent in 2011.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)