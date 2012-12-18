Next chairman John Barton to retire in August
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
DUBLIN Ireland's economy grew by a slightly less-than-expected 0.2 percent in the third quarter but growth was revised up for the previous three months, putting the government on track to meet modest growth targets for the year.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected Irish gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 0.5 percent in the three months to September, bouncing back from the flat second quarter that provisional figures had shown.
However, that figure was revised up to 0.4 percent on Tuesday, while the decline in the first quarter was also less than had been previously thought at -0.5 percent versus -0.7 percent.
Dublin, which recently cut its forecast for next year back to 1.5 percent amid lower growth seen among Ireland's trading partners, expects its export-focussed economy to grow by 0.9 percent this year, down on the 1.4 percent uptick in 2011.
"The first half of the year is a good bit stronger than the data had shown before so that means if growth is flat in the final quarter, you get 0.7 percent for the year," said Conall MacCoille, chief economist at Davy Stockbrokers.
"I think most people will be revising up their forecasts by almost half a percentage point on the back of this."
Gross National Product (GNP), a volatile measure seen by some as a more accurate indicator of the state of the economy because it strips out the earnings of Irish-based multinationals, fell 0.4 percent in the quarter, compared with a 0.5 percent drop expected by the economists polled by Reuters.
Ireland's current account surplus came in at 3.049 billion euros in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, with increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction more than offsetting a drag from foreign trade.
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output while rising production elsewhere kept crude futures within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.