DUBLIN Ireland's central bank nudged up its forecast for economic growth this year on Wednesday, citing lower unemployment supporting consumer spending and increased investment.

It said it expects gross domestic product to grow by 2.1 percent in 2014 from a previous forecast of 2.0 percent, after expanding by 0.4 percent in 2013, a slight downgrade from its October prediction.

The economy is gathering momentum after Ireland became the first euro zone country to exit a bailout last month. The country is already funded until 2015, having made a storming return to bond markets.

