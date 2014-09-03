Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
DUBLIN The number of people claiming unemployment benefit in Ireland fell again in August to bring the jobless rate down to 11.2 percent from a revised 11.3 percent in July, the central statistics office said on Wednesday.
Those claiming jobless benefits fell by 2,900 to a seasonally adjusted 380,100, down from 450,000 shortly before Ireland entered a three-year international bailout that it completed last year.
With unemployment below the euro zone average of 11.5 percent, exports rebounding and consumer beginning to spend again, Ireland's economy is now expected to grow by over 3 percent this year.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by John Stonestreet)
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.