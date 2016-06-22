Ireland's Minister for Finance Michael Noonan displays a copy of the Budget on the steps of Government Buildings in Dublin. October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN A British exit from the European Union could limit the amount Ireland intends to set aside in a contingency reserve rather than derail its tax and spending plans, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Noonan said Ireland's fast growing economy would allow him cut tax and increase spending by over 8 billion euros by 2021, while saving 1 billion euros (770.10 million pound) a year in the contingency fund from 2019 once Ireland's budget is balanced.

He said an estimated cumulative Brexit-related hit on the Irish economy of as much as 1.6 percent of GDP would be "containable", elaborating on Wednesday that it would not knock his spending and tax plans "out of the ball park".

"We may not have as much for the rainy day fund," Noonan told national broadcaster RTE, referring to the contingency reserve his government plans to build up and deploy if there is a shock to the economy in the future.

Noonan also said Ireland's new minority government, which took office after 10 weeks of post election talks last month, would struggle to survive such a shock to the economy.

"If we hit bad times again, I don't think a minority government would cut it. If difficult decisions had to be made, I don't think you'd get a majority behind them," he said, adding that he did not anticipate such a scenario and that the minority administration was going well so far.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)