DUBLIN Ireland may further increase the sum it spends on infrastructure from next year if its fast-growing economy frees up more funds, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Thursday.

Donohoe this week proposed increasing capital expenditure over the next six years to 32 billion euros ($36.4 billion) from the 27 billion euros announced last year, and said he would give details in a review of the government's plan next year.

He would also "consider the scope for an even higher level of capital investment, taking account of updated projections ...in relation to economic growth and the budgetary outlook," he told parliament on Thursday.

The capital budget was sharply cut and major projects were postponed under a seven-year austerity drive that followed the 2008 financial crisis, and resources are badly needed to tackle bottlenecks that have built up in transport and housing.

Ireland's independent fiscal watchdog said last week that even allowing for the additional spending, the government plans would only modestly increase the stock of public capital when depreciation of the existing stock was taken into consideration.

The Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC) has said Ireland needs to start spending 4 percent of GDP on capital projects just to keep up with demand, compared to the 3 percent planned by the government that includes an additional 15 billion euros of off-balance sheet and semi-state spending.

