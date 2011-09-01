Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan talks with the press after the informal meeting of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) in Godollo, April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

DUBLIN Ireland's Finance Minister warned lawmakers on Thursday that turmoil in the global economy had increased risks to the country's recovery efforts and would likely force the government to cut its growth forecasts for next year.

Ireland still expects the economy to expand in 2011, breaking a three-year cycle of shrinking economic output, and it also expects to meet its target of cutting cut the deficit to 10 percent of GDP this year, Michael Noonan told lawmakers.

But data showed a disappointing performance from Ireland's trading partners that may take some of the steam out of the country's nascent export-led recovery.

"Downside risks on the external front have increased in recent weeks and such uncertainties add to the complexity of policy formation," Noonan said.

"So while considerable progress has been made, significant challenges remain."

Poor data in recent days has indicated weakness in the domestic economy, dealing a blow to government efforts to cut into its huge debt pile and emerge from an EU-IMF bailout by the end of 2013.

"It is unfortunately the case that significant imbalances built up during the boom will take some time to correct and, as such, it is unlikely that domestic demand will drive economic growth in the short-term," Noonan said.

Despite the global market turmoil, there are signs foreign investors are showing increasing confidence in Ireland's progress, helping push Irish yields down on secondary bond markets.

Yields on Irish 10 year paper have fallen below 9 percent from over 14 percent in mid-July after euro zone leaders cut the cost and extended the maturity of Ireland's bailout package.

"The trend (in yields) is certainly in the right direction," Noonan said. "(But) I don't want to make too much of that. The volatility could return."

THINGS GOING WELL

Noonan said euro zone policy makers had gotten "half way or two thirds of the way" towards a cohesive fiscal policy and that he expected cross guarantees of countries' debts or a common euro zone bond to emerge as part of the solution to the crisis.

Noonan also said he didn't think elements of Greece's second bailout deal were wise, without specifying which parts, adding that he understood Finland's controversial bilateral deal with Greece has been axed and an alternative was being hammered out.

He said he did not expect Ireland would have to tap the euro zone's emergency fund again and that it could return to market well before the bailout funding runs out at the end of 2013.

"Things going well, we will be putting our toe in the market far ahead of that (back end of 2013)," he said.

Noonan reiterated that euro zone countries would fund Ireland past 2013 if it is unable to fund itself and that it may be worth discussing whether Ireland could use emergency fund for a near 12 billion euros, January 2014 bond redemption if that was the case.

Data on government tax returns and expenditure for August, due out on Friday, will continue trends seen in July when the fiscal position strengthened on higher tax receipts, he said.

Noonan said the government would like to reschedule the terms of the promissory notes paid into Anglo Irish and Irish Nationwide, which involve 3 billion euros in payments at the start of each year over a 10-year period. But he said that would be difficult to do because it would raise the interest payments on the notes, a form of IOU.

"I have not raised it with any of the authorities yet in specific terms but I have raised it with the 'troika' (EU/IMF) pointing out the difficulty of meeting this 3 billion every year and what it does to the Irish fiscal figures," he said.

Noonan added that the government would update its growth forecasts in October and would likely have to cut its 2.5 percent growth forecast for 2012, which would have an impact on the size of required austerity measures.

"With the international situation changing we may have to mark that down, but we are not sure yet," Noonan said.

He said a 1 percentage point cut in the growth rate would reduce revenue take by around 800 million euros, although he added that he did not envisage such a large cut in the forecast.

Weaker growth could cause the government's planned 3.6 billion euro austerity target for next year to "stretch a bit," he added.

