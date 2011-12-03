DUBLIN The Irish government expects to meet its deficit target under its EU-IMF bailout this year despite missing its target for tax revenue, according to a document released on Saturday.

Ireland's 2011 budget deficit will be 10.1 percent, in line with a target of 10.3 percent agreed with its lenders from the International Monetary Fund and European Commission, the government said, citing data from the first 11 months of the year.

Tax revenues are projected reach 34.2 billion euros (29.3 billion pounds) for the year, below a budget target of 34.9 billion euros, the statement said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries)