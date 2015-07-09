DUBLIN Ireland's consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.3 percent in June compared to May, the fifth successive month-on-month increase to leave prices 0.1 percent lower than a year earlier, official figures showed on Thursday.

Ireland's consumer prices fell on an annual basis for the first time in more than four years in December in line with many other euro zone countries, a trend the European Central Bank is currently trying to reverse.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgages, rose 0.4 percent on the month and was up 0.4 percent on an annual basis, the Central Statistics Office said.

