DUBLIN Irish consumer prices were flat on an annual basis in August after falling for eight successive months, official figures showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index (CPI), which fell on an annual basis in December for the first time in more than four years, was 0.4 percent higher month-on-month.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgages, rose 0.3 percent on the month and was up 0.2 percent on an annual basis, the Central Statistics Office said.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)