DUBLIN Ireland's consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.2 percent in October compared to September and by the same amount year-on-year as a return to inflation remained elusive, official figures showed on Thursday.

Eight months of successive falls in prices were halted in August when price were flat on an annual basis but the largest monthly fall so far this year a month later, a 0.5 percent slippage, put prices back on a negative trend.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgages, fell 0.3 percent on the month and was unchanged year-on-year for the second month in succession, the Central Statistics Office said.

