DUBLIN Irish consumer prices were flat on an annual basis in May after a 0.5 percent increase in prices compared with a month before halted three straight months of marginal year-on-year falls, data showed on Thursday.

Ireland posted its first annual inflation growth for more than a year last December and while further annual growth has remained elusive, the Consumer Prices Indexes (CPI) three-month average stood at +1.1 percent after strong monthly data.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgages, also rose 0.5 percent on the month but remained 0.2 percent lower than a year ago, the Central Statistics Office said.

