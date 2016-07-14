FCA hands Deutsche Bank record 163 million pound fine for Russia trades
LONDON Britain's financial regulator fined Deutsche Bank 163 million pounds for serious failings in relation to anti-money laundering controls, it said on Tuesday.
DUBLIN Ireland's annual inflation rate rose to its highest level in almost two years in June, with consumer prices rising 0.4 percent, fuelled by growing insurance premiums and higher prices in restaurants and hotels, data showed on Thursday.
Despite three years of strong economic growth, consumer prices have remained muted and Ireland posted its first annual inflation growth for more than a year last December. Prices were flat in May after three months of annual falls.
Consumer price growth on a monthly basis was 0.7 percent in June, up from 0.5 percent in May and its highest level since March 2014.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)
LONDON European shares steadied in early trading on Tuesday as a rally in companies such as British online supermarket Ocado on strong results was offset by weaker firms like UPM-Kymmene and Givaudan following their updates.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell a package of oil and gas fields to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $3.8 billion (3.04 billion pounds), giving the Anglo-Dutch group a major boost in its drive to reduce debt following the acquisition of BG Group.