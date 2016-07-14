A man looks at a window display of jewellery on Grafton Street, Dublin, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland's annual inflation rate rose to its highest level in almost two years in June, with consumer prices rising 0.4 percent, fuelled by growing insurance premiums and higher prices in restaurants and hotels, data showed on Thursday.

Despite three years of strong economic growth, consumer prices have remained muted and Ireland posted its first annual inflation growth for more than a year last December. Prices were flat in May after three months of annual falls.

Consumer price growth on a monthly basis was 0.7 percent in June, up from 0.5 percent in May and its highest level since March 2014.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)