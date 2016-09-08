DUBLIN Irish consumer prices fell on an annual basis in August, ending two straight months of growth as they dropped 0.1 percent compared with a year ago, data showed on Thursday.

Ireland's annual inflation rate hit its highest level in three years in July, when prices rose 0.5 percent, but August's data reinforced a trend of muted consumer prices in Ireland despite three years of strong economic growth.

Prices fell 0.2 percent month-on-month while the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, which strips out mortgages, also fell 0.2 percent on the month, to stand 0.4 percent lower than a year ago, the Central Statistics Office said.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Larry King)