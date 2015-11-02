Ireland's Minister for Finance Michael Noonan waits by the steps of Government Buildings in Dublin, October 13, 2015. Ireland's finance minister will effectively kick off the government's re-election campaign on Tuesday when he presents his 2016 budget, with a booming... REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland is quickly learning that a growing economy is not without its problems as increasing employment and a rising population put pressure on services and infrastructure still bearing the deep scars of a financial crisis.

Dubbed "problems of success" by Finance Minister Michael Noonan, an acute shortage of housing, rising rents, public transport that was starved of funding during the crisis, and increasing congestion in Europe's fastest-growing economy highlight an issue that could complicate other economic recoveries in the region.

In Dublin, which has led a cut in national unemployment to below 10 percent from a peak of over 15 percent in 2012, such problems are evident every morning in long queues for buses and longer lines of traffic as frustrated commuters travel to work.

"I waited for 49 minutes at the bus stop this morning!!! #imlateforwork," Catherine Dillon said in a tweet directed at Dublin Bus, the capital's commercial semi-state operator, adding that 14 full buses passed by before one had enough room to stop.

Another commuter posted a photograph of 50 people waiting as packed buses drove past while a third complained that what should be a 30-minute trip to central Dublin from the suburb of Stillorgan had become a daily struggle.

Ireland's public transport operators are at the sharp end of the turnaround. Dublin Bus's passenger numbers tumbled by almost a quarter during a crisis that pushed Ireland into a three-year international bailout in 2010 and it cut its fleet by almost as much as its state support was slashed under austerity cuts.

After Ireland's economy grew by over 5 percent last year and is set for faster growth in 2015, journeys are increasing again and a spokeswoman for Dublin Bus says it is increasing capacity by 1.5 to 2 percent in line with demand.

But the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC) believe this is indicative of the "care and maintenance" level of state investment allowed under EU fiscal rules, introduced to halt profligate spending, that it says will constrain growth.

CHOKING RECOVERY

With Ireland obliged to keep reducing its structural budget deficit - the measure that excludes the effects of the economic cycle - until it is eliminated in 2019, it can only gradually increase capital spending under a new six-year plan unveiled in September.

Presented as an improvement on the severely scaled-back levels of recent years as voters were promised rail, broadband and school projects ahead of elections next year, spending on investment will still be almost 50 percent below peak by 2021.

By that point, gross domestic product is estimated to be 30 percent above the 2007 pre-crisis peak.

"For day to day expenditure, the fiscal rules are absolutely crucial, but the constraints really shine a light on how it is effecting the capital investment that is desperately needed in this economy," IBEC chief economist Fergal O'Brien said.

With the EU's fastest growing population but second-lowest infrastructure spending, Ireland should be spending 4 percent of GDP on capital projects just to keep up with demand rather than the 2.5 percent it is aiming to reach, IBEC forecasts.

By its own estimates, Ireland's transport department will only begin to receive the funding necessary to maintain, manage and renew the existing land transport infrastructure by 2020.

"The single biggest challenge for the next government is how are they going to meet all the demographic demands and ensure the recovery isn't choked off by the congestion and squeeze on capacity?" O'Brien said.

The "problems of success" are exacerbated by the fact that problems of failure still exist in the form of stubborn long-term unemployment, still high levels of mortgage arrears and a struggling health service that is swallowing up much of the additional current spending permitted by Europe.

The need for governments to add their weight to a recovery that is stuttering in some larger euro zone economies was put back on the agenda by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi last month but as they stand, the fiscal rules offer no leeway to a growing economy like Ireland's.

The "investment clause" - allowing countries to deviate temporarily from their adjustment path to accommodate investment - only applies to countries in recession or growing only very slowly, meaning Ireland must keep meeting its targets before it can do whatever it wants with its money.

"We see it as moving towards eliminating the deficit, balancing the budget in structural terms and then an opening up of investment on the structural side," Noonan told reporters last month.

"We hope that when we do the mid-term review of the capital programme (in 2017), that there will be extra resources available for a stronger investment programme."

(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels; editing by Anna Willard)